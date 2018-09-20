Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Alton Marching 100 under Director Alyssa Overmann has had a busy few weeks.

Last Friday, the band performed with a strong show at halftime of the Belleville West football game. Shown are photos above and below of the Marching 100 on the field during the Belleville West contest.

This Week’s Marching 100 Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept, 20
Full Marching 100 Rehearsal
Alton High School, 4200 ...

Friday, Sept. 21
ABOB Trivia Night
Best Western Premier Alton

Saturday, Sept. 22
Mt. Zion Marching Contest
Mt. Zion High School

