Young pled guilty to the charge in United States District Court on Nov. 18, 2015. During his plea, he admitted that he along with several others, had engaged in an agreement to manufacture counterfeit United States Currency and then use the currency to buy vehicles. Once in possession of the vehicles they would then resell them for genuine United States currency.

During August of 2013, the group contacted a person in Sandoval, Illinois, who had listed his vehicle for sale on Craigslist. Young, along with the other conspirators then met with the seller in Sandoval, Illinois, and purchased the vehicle for $2,400 in counterfeit $100 Federal Reserve Notes. Young and others involved in the conspiracy were arrested a short time after the fraudulent purchase by law enforcement from Carlyle, Clinton County and Sandoval.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Carlyle and Sandoval Police Departments, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ranley R. Killian.