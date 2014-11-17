The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton, announced today that Demarcus O. Johnson, 30, of Alton, Illinois, was sentenced on Friday, November 14, 2014, to 151 months in federal prison for distribution of cocaine. Johnson pled guilty on August 13, 2014, at which time he admitted selling cocaine to a police informant in Alton on September 23, 2013.

At Johnson’s sentence hearing, Judge Reagan noted that Johnson was a “career offender” under applicable federal sentencing guidelines, because Johnson had prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and aggravated fleeing from police. Judge Reagan stated that “your sentence is being determined in large part by your extensive criminal history.”

The investigation which resulted in Johnson’s arrest and conviction was conducted by the Alton Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison.

