ALTON - After attempting to steal a gambling voucher at knifepoint, an Alton man with an extensive criminal history is set to stand trial soon for multiple felony charges.

Alfonso L. West, 20, of Alton, was charged with attempted armed robbery (a Class 1 felony), criminal damage to government supported property (a Class 4 felony), and retail theft under $300 (a Class A misdemeanor).

On June 24, 2024, West allegedly attempted to steal a gambling voucher from someone using a slot machine at a package liquor store by robbing them at knifepoint.

A petition filed to deny West’s pretrial release states that officers responded to In and Out Package Liquor in Alton in reference to a victim being threatened with a knife.

“Officers contacted the victim, who advised that she was inside playing a slot machine,” the petition states. “The defendant entered [the] business and accosted her.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During the confrontation, West allegedly pressed the “cash out” button on the machine the victim was using in an attempt to steal their voucher. While the victim was ultimately able to retrieve the ticket, the confrontation escalated when they attempted to redeem it at a cash machine.

“The defendant followed the victim, retrieved a knife and displayed it at [the] victim. The Defendant then placed himself between the victim and cash machine,” the petition continues. “Victim, for fear of being battered, fled [the] business and contacted law enforcement. Defendant exited business and upon doing so, stole a pack of beer.”

The state’s petition to keep West detained was later granted by a Detention Order filed on June 28, 2024. West was additionally charged with criminal damage to government supported property after allegedly damaging “a cell window located at the Alton Police Department.”

Madison County court records show an extensive criminal history for West, including prior charges of aggravated assault, weapons charges, theft, property damage, and more dating back to 2022.

In a separate criminal case from May 28, 2024 in Madison County, West was charged with burglary without causing damage, resisting a peace officer, and illegal possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card. He reportedly entered a Nissan Kicks without authority and fled on foot from police before he was found with approximately 20 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition in his possession. He was granted pretrial release in that case before being detained in the latest attempted armed robbery case.

The Alton Police Department presented both cases against West. He was remanded to the Madison County Jail, where he currently remains in custody. His jury trial is set for July 15, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: