ALTON - A man faces unrelated charges after Alton Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of East 5th Street at 6:18 p.m. on Sept. 11, in reference to a domestic disturbance. Alton Police Jarrett Ford said upon officers' arrival, information was obtained from the victim, including that she had been battered by her son, Simon E. Grassle, and that Grassle had left the area on foot.

Ford said at approximately 8:51 p.m., the same evening, officers were made aware that Grassle was walking in the 400 block of East Broadway. Officers contacted Grassle and took him into custody for domestic battery.

At this time, an officer recognized that Grassle matched the description of a suspect from a vehicle burglary that occurred during the early morning hours of 09/06/2023 in the 500 block of Seminary Square in Alton. Grassle was interviewed by an Alton Police detective with the criminal investigation division and further information was obtained about two additional burglaries in which Grassle was involved in.

Article continues after sponsor message

Further evidence was collected relating to one of those burglaries, which had occurred just prior to officers contacting Grassle.

On 09/13/2023, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of these cases and charged Grassle with three (3) counts of burglary.

The Honorable Judge Slemer signed an arrest warrant and set the bond at $60,000.

This individual has only been charged and remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: