ALTON - Michael C. Green, 41, of the 900 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, was charged Thursday with his seventh count of domestic battery.

He is accused of injuring a female household member by grabbing by the arms and throwing her.

The case was charged as a more serious felony because of the six previous domestic batteries against different victims. A court document alleges he was convicted of the same charge in 2002, twice in 2003, 2004, 2007, and 2011.

The most recent charge is a class 2 felony, punishable by a prison term of between three and seven years. A single domestic battery could result in a misdemeanor charge and no prison time. Bail for the most recent charge is set at $50,000.

ALTON - Ray C. Burney, 52, of the 2800 block of Residence Street, Alton, was charged Thursday with felony theft.

He allegedly took a hydraulic hammer and a front-load multi-purpose bucket from Miller Pipeline Corp. on July 30. Bail was set at $50,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

EAST ALTON - Michelle N. Jones, 41, of the 100 block of Surrey Lane, Bethalto, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of cocaine on Wednesday. Bail was set at $15,000.

EAST ALTON - Chad L. Latty, 29, of the 1300 block of First Street, Cottage Hills, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Wednesday. Bail was set at $25,000.

EAST ALTON - Bobbie J. Stauder, 45, of the 300 block of Virginia Avenue, Cottage Hills, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of cocaine on Wednesday. Bail was set at $15,000.

GLEN CARBON - Sarah D. Parker, 36, of the 5900 block of Kay Drive, Edwardsville, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

She allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Dec. 17. Bail was set at $15,000.

More like this: