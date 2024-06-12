ALTON - A man from Alton faces nine criminal charges after he was allegedly found with multiple drugs and handguns - one of which was stolen - after police arrested him for an aggravated assault.

Barcardi Z. Holmes, 51, of Alton, was charged with nine total counts including the following: Armed Violence (Class X felony) Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) Unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine (Class 2 felony) Unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 3 felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 3 felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 3 felony) Driving while license is revoked/suspended (Class 4 felony) Aggravated assault (Class A misdemeanor)

On May 26, 2024, Holmes was reportedly caught with multiple handguns and drugs after allegedly using one of the firearms during an altercation, according to a petition to deny his pretrial release:

“Officers responded to [a] report of an aggravated assault on the 700 block of Park Drive in Allon,” the petition states. “Officers contacted [the] victim who advised that the defendant responded to his residence and got into a verbal altercation with the victim.

“During the altercation the defendant displayed a firearm and threatened the victim. The defendant then left the area in a vehicle described by [the] victim. Officers located the defendant and placed him under arrest.”

Once arrested, Holmes was found to be in possession of multiple firearms and drugs, including a Hi-Point C9 9mm handgun, a Hi-Point 40 Cal. handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 45 Shield handgun, as well as one to 15 grams of cocaine and less than five grams of methamphetamine.

The state’s petition to detain Holmes was later upheld by a Detention Order, citing Homes’ “history of convictions for similar offenses.”

Holmes had previously been convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine in 2019 in Madison County and three times prior for driving on a revoked/suspended license - 2010 in Madison County, 2016 in Jersey County, and 2023 in Madison County.

The Alton Police Department presented this latest case against Holmes, who was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

