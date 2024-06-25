ALTON - After allegedly sexually abusing a child for more than two years, an Alton resident faces multiple felony charges.

DeQuavon D. Scott, 24, of Alton, was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (both Class X felonies) and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (both Class 2 felonies), which were reportedly committed from June 1, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2021.

A petition filed to deny Scott’s pretrial release states that the Alton Police Department received a report of a sexual assault on June 6, 2024. The victim is described in court documents as a now-12-year-old female who reported a series of sexual assaults “from the time she was approximately 7 years old until she was approximately 10 years old.”

On June 17, 2024, Scott admitted to sexually assaulting the victim during an interview with law enforcement.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Scott, who was remanded to the custody of the Madison County Jail. On June 20, 2024, Scott’s legal counsel filed to waive his right to a detention hearing; Scott currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

