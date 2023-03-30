EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine announced Wednesday that a jury has convicted an Alton man of three counts of attempted murder in connection with the shootings of three people, including a woman whose leg was nearly severed. Following a week-long trial, a jury found 36-year-old Steven Foster guilty of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The jury also found that prosecutors proved Foster personally discharged a firearm during the offenses, meaning he qualifies for an enhanced sentence. Foster will be sentenced later and, with the sentence enhancement, faces a minimum 93-year prison term.

“Thankfully, no lives were lost as a result of this shooting,” Haine said. “Still, we are glad the jury has convicted this repeat criminal. He now faces a very lengthy term of incarceration, and will no longer pose a threat to our neighborhoods.”

According to evidence and testimony presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson and Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager, the shootings happened Sept. 8, 2021, in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in Alton. The shootings were the result of a dispute between Foster and one of the victims, who had made fun of the condition of a car driven by Foster’s friend.

After arguing, Foster left the scene but soon returned and opened fire. All three victims suffered serious injuries and were treated at a hospital in St. Louis. One victim suffered a gunshot that nearly severed her leg, but doctors were able to reattach it.

Haine commended the witnesses, who demonstrated courage by cooperating in the investigation and testifying at trial. “It takes a tremendous team effort to successfully prosecute a case like this,” Haine said. “I’m proud of the work of the State’s Attorney’s Office in this case, and I’m thankful for the way the community came together to help secure this conviction.”

Haine also commended the Alton Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Lab for their work. The jury returned its verdict Friday night after about five hours of deliberation. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder presided at the trial.

