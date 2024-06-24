ALTON - A man from Alton faces two Class X felonies after he was allegedly seen on video invading and fleeing from a residence on Belle Street.

Joel W. Holoman, 40, of Alton, was charged with two counts of home invasion, both Class X felonies.

On May 17, 2024, Holoman allegedly entered a residence on Belle Street without legal authority before attacking two of the residents inside.

A petition filed to deny Holoman’s pretrial release states that after invading the residence, he began striking the victim and her daughter with a closed fist.

“Both reported that the defendant stuck victim's daughter with a closed fist, and when the victim tried to intervene, pushed her back and struck her with a closed fist as well,” the petition states. “Video confirmed he entered the residence, then fled after the battery occurred.”

Holoman’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was ordered remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

