EAST ST. LOUIS - An Alton man - Travis J. Varble - has pleaded guilty to producing and distributing child pornography using a minor identified in court documents as “K.M.”

The offenses were committed between December 2012 and December 2013 in Madison County, Illinois. The 42-year-old Varble is currently in state custody at the Danville Correctional Center serving a 17-year sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor under 13 years old.

According to the stipulation of facts agreed to by the parties, on at least two occasions, Varble employed, persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced K.M. to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct. Varble then streamed the two explicit videos of K.M. over the internet to another individual.

Varble’s sentencing is scheduled for April 25, 2019, in Benton, Illinois. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison on counts one and two (production of child pornography), and 5 to 20 years on count three (the distribution charge). All three counts also carry a fine of up to $250,000, and the possibility of a lifetime term of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Angela Scott is prosecuting the case.

