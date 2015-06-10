Stephen R. Wigginton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today that Jason Edwards, 28, of Alton, Illinois, pled guilty today to all charges against him in the indictment returned by a Federal Grand Jury in December 2014.

All offenses relate to the distribution of cocaine. Specifically, Edwards pled guilty to distribution of cocaine on or about February 20, 2014 in Madison County (Count 1); and distribution of cocaine on or about September 5, 2014 in Madison County (Count 2). All offenses are violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.

Count 1 and 2 carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and not less than 3 years’ supervised release. All counts require an assessment of $100.

Information leading to the charges against Edwards was obtaining in an investigation conducted by the Alton Police Department. This case is being handled by Special Assistant United States Attorney Vanessa T. Lu.