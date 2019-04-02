Alton Man Dies After Shooting Late Monday Night Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – A 26-year-old male from Alton perished overnight after apparently being shot. Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the incident occurred just before midnight Monday night in the 3100 block of Paul Street. Officers were called to the scene of a shots fired call and found the man with gunshot-related injuries. A person of interest was quickly identified and has since been taken into custody. Hejna said the incident was not random and was most likely due to a previous domestic incident. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Those charges as well as the suspect's name should be released this afternoon. Print Version Submit a News Tip