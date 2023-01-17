ALTON/JERSEYVILLE - Samuel M. Plunkett, 39, of Alton, has been charged with violating an order of protection pursuant to the Illinois Domestic Violence Act after repeatedly texting someone who filed an order of protection against him last year.

Plunkett had previously been convicted of violating that same order of protection on Dec. 1, 2022, but posted bond and was released.

Recent court filings state Plunkett “sent multiple text messages” to the victim on Jan. 6, 2023, in violation of the already-standing order of protection. While the first violation was a Class A misdemeanor, this second violation is a Class 4 Felony.

The latest charge carries a sentence of one to three years in prison, one year of mandatory supervised release, probational discharge of up to 30 months, a fine of up to $25,0000 and/or restitution costs. His bond was set at $10,000 based on the bond of the previous charge.

More information about Plunkett’s first order of protection violation can be found here. For updates on this latest charge, visit this link.

