ALTON - Alton Police Department Chief Marcos Pulido announced late Monday afternoon that at 12:59 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, Alton Police Officers responded to the 3100 block of Belle Street, in reference to a disturbance call that involved several people who were armed with handguns.

As officers arrived in the area, an adult male was observed to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun containing an extended clip. That suspect immediately ran into a nearby residence on Belle Street. A perimeter around that residence was quickly set up.

"As officers were forming a perimeter, the suspect ran from the residence, into the street, in the 3100 block of Paul Street, while carrying the semi-automatic handgun," Chief Pulido said. "This all happened while other uninvolved people are nearby and now in danger because of the suspect’s actions.

"Several officers chased the armed suspect through the 3100 block of Paul Street, where the suspect was later apprehended. The handgun was also recovered. Today, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged: Christopher O. Clark, 34, of the 3100 block of Belle St., Alton, with unlawful Use of Weapons. The Honorable Judge Heflin set bail for Clark at $15,000."

Chief Pulido said, unfortunately, this is another example of how dangerous things can sometimes be for our officers and community.

"Despite those dangers and challenges, our officers will continue to do our best protecting our community from dangerous people," he said. "Thankfully, no injuries were reported during this unnecessary situation and I am proud of our officers for their continued willingness to face danger and for their diligent performance."

