ALTON - An Alton man was charged with animal cruelty after allegedly shooting a dog and leaving its body in a trashcan because he was “angry about its behavior.” Three additional animal cruelty charges were filed after officers searched his residence and made a disturbing discovery.

Rashod D. Cramer, 28, of Alton, was charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, each Class 4 felonies.

On Jan. 19, 2024, Cramer reportedly shot one dog with a 9mm handgun and starved three others to death, according to Madison County court documents, including a petition to deny his pretrial release:

“Defendant was identified as the suspect who shot a dog to death, then leaving its body in a trashcan,” the petition states. “A witness confirmed that the defendant shot the dog because he was angry about its behavior, then fled.

“Officers conducted a search warrant on defendant's residence, finding multiple items of mail for defendant, and also three additional deceased dogs, which had all apparently starved to death."

The petition concludes by describing Cramer as “an ongoing danger to the community.”

Cramer’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department, and he was remanded to be held in jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

