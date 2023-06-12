EDWARDSVILLE - Elsaventer Branch of Alton has been charged with Making A Terrorist Threat (a Class X felony), Aggravated Battery (Class 2), two counts of Resisting A Police Officer Causing Injury (Class 4), and Disorderly Conduct (Class C). Each of these charges stems from an incident that occurred on April 16, 2023.

The Making A Terrorist charge reads as follows: "The defendant made a threat to commit or cause to be committed a terrorist act when he made the statement he would 'blow up' and 'shoot up' a McDonald’s Restaurant at 2400 Homer Adams Parkway. Police said he created a reasonable expectation of fear of throwing items onto the roof of the McDonald’s."

He was also charged with the following: "Aggravated Battery of an Alton Police officer causing harm to the officer’s face with his hand. He also pulled away from an officer with Alton Police Department and failed to obey commands and pulled away from the officer. The Alton officer occurred injuries to his knees, right elbow and left forearm."

The other Resisting A Peace Officer charge alleges he harmed an officer’s right knee, right hand, right thumb and left thumb while resisting arrest.

Last, the Disorderly Conduct charge stems from allegedly knowingly screaming in an unreasonable manner to alarm and disturb employees of the Alton restaurant.

Bond has been set at $150,000 for Branch.

