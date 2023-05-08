ALTON/GRAFTON - A man from Alton was charged with six counts, including one felony charge, relating to a high-speed motorcycle chase that occurred last Wednesday, May 3 in Grafton. He was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, driving over 100 miles per hour in a 50-mile-per-hour zone, and more, according to recent court filings.

Ryan M. Lavite, 21, of Alton, was charged with the following in total: Count 1: Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer (Class 4 felony)

Count 2: Speeding 35+ mph Over Limit

Count 3: Violation Of License Class 1st & 2nd Div.

Count 4: No Valid Registration

Count 5: Operating An Uninsured Motor Vehicle,

Count 6: Motorcycle Glasses/Goggle/Shield Violation

According to court documents, Lavite drove “a white Kawasaki motorcycle with no valid registration southbound on Main Street at Mulberry, Grafton, Jersey County, Illinois, and after having been given a visual or audible signal by a peace officer, failed to bring his vehicle to a stop.”

While driving southbound on Route 100 passing Chataqua, Lavite reportedly “reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour within a 50 mile per hour zone.”

He was also charged with not having a valid M-Class endorsement on his Illinois driver’s license, as well as having no valid registration or insurance. Finally, he was charged with operating a motorcycle without proper face protection.

His bail was set at $25,000. More information and updates on his case can be found here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

