ALTON - Alton Police Detectives made an arrest of Ernie L. Sykes, 54, of Alton, just after 10 Wednesday night, following a swift and thorough investigation.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Sykes with two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and one count of Armed Habitual Criminal.

The honorable Judge Tognarelli set no bond for Sykes at this time.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons and all of the Alton Police Department said they would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and any tips that came in regarding Sykes’ whereabouts.

Chief Simmons said he was "proud of our community tonight."

"I will continue to pray for the family and friends of Angel Syddall, and hope this arrest can bring them some peace in the midst of their grief," he said. “And today, in this time of thanks; I am very thankful for the professional and outstanding work of my entire Investigations Bureau, led by Lt. Jarrett Ford. Time and again the Alton Police Detectives prove that they are truly among the best divisions in the Metro East."

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

