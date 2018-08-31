ALTON - An Alton man is under arrest on a criminal sealed information that was filed yesterday in Madison County Circuit Court, for the offense of Making A Terrorist Threat (Class X Felony.

The man is identified as: Mintai A. Bedford, 32, of the 1100 block of Washington Ave., Alton.

At 7:36 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, an unknown person called the Alton Police Department stating “Someone is going to shoot up Lewis and Clark Community College today”. The Alton Police Department notified the Madison County Sheriff’s Office who immediately notified officials with Lewis and Clark Community College of the threat. The Sheriff’s Office and Lewis and Clark Community College Officials worked in conjunction to ensure the safety of their facilities, and students.

An investigation into the threat led to the issuance of the sealed information against Bedford, who was apprehended today by an Alton Police Officer during a traffic stop. Bedford was transported to the Madison County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond, as set by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lewis and Clark issued a campus alert following the arrest, which said the following:

Lewis and Clark Community College has been notified that the suspect has been arrested in connection with the threat to the campus on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

We want to thank the Madison County Sheriff's Department and all levels of law enforcement for the colleagueship with L&C Campus Safety in all aspects of this investigation.

We have systems in place to keep our campus safe, and it is encouraging to see these systems work to resolution. We take any and all threats to campus safety very seriously and will continue to work collaboratively with all law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our campus for employees, students and visitors.

More like this: