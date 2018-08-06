ALTON - On Friday, August 10th, Alton Main Street will host a Trivia Night fundraiser at Argosy Casino Alton to help advance the organization’s mission to promote and improve historic Downtown Alton.

The event will take place in the Music Hall of the facility, located at #1 Piasa Street in Alton, Illinois. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and play will begin at 7:00 p.m. The cost for a table of ten players is $150, and tables or single seats are currently available. The team that comes in first place will take home a $150 cash prize, there is also a $100 prize for second place, and a $50 prize for third place.

The event will also include silent action items, a 50/50 drawing, fun participatory games, and of course lots of fascinating trivia questions – many with an Alton theme. No outside food or beverage please, as Argosy Casino will offer food and beverage specials and there will be a cash bar available.

Tables can be purchased via Paypal by visiting the homepage of www.DowntownAlton.com. If your group is less than ten people that will not be a problem; upon arrival we will seat your group at a table with others to complete your team.

Organizers are seeking auction items of any value, which gains great exposure for your business as a supporter of Downtown Alton’s continued revitalization. Please call 618-463-1016 for details on donating to the auction. Guests must be 21 years of age with a valid photo ID in order to board the Casino. For general information about the event, please visit the event page at www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

