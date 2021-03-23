Alton Main Street is growing its gardening volunteer base! The group hopes to add more volunteers this year to its monthly downtown gardening project.

In collaboration with the Alton Service League, the group meets downtown to plant, weed, water, and maintain the beautiful flower beds around the 3rd Street / State / Belle area. Gardening volunteers range in experience and all are welcome.

Alton Main Street board member Emily Keener said, “We have a great group of gardening volunteers - this is a wonderful crew to join! We have plenty to do, but we make sure to have equal parts fun. This is a project where we could always use a few more helping hands, so we’re hoping to recruit additional volunteers as the flowers begin to bloom!”

To find out more and get involved, please join the “Alton Main Street - Gardening Group” on Facebook or sign up as a volunteer at www.DowntownAlton.com.

