ALTON - Alton Main Street, a not-for-profit organization that supports the progress of the downtown district in Alton, Illinois, is seeking a Development Manager. The purpose of this role is to support the Executive Director and Board of Directors in fulfilling their mission to engage our community in the continued renewal of Alton’s historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity. This is a contract-based position of 20 hours per week at the onset, with hours to be added and responsibilities to evolve based on performance.

“Our dynamic and fast-paced culture influences the growth of Alton’s thriving downtown and the community as a whole,” said Executive Director Sara McGibany, “This is an ideal work environment for an ambitious individual who would like to broaden their network and interact with community leaders in multifaceted ways.”

The organization’s ideal candidate is an effective communicator who excels at engaging prospective donors and volunteers, and builds rapport to maintain and develop these relationships. “Enthusiasm for Alton Main Street’s mission is a must,” said Sasha Bassett, President of the Board, adding “The goal of this position is to amplify all of our organization’s resources for greater impact.”

New additions to Alton Main Street’s Board of Directors in 2019 include John Simmons, local attorney and philanthropist, as well as Trish Holmes, Director of Membership Services with the RiverBend Growth Association. The remainder of the leadership team includes President Sasha Bassett, Vice President Stephanie Schrage, Secretary Danielle Johnson, Emily Keener, Monica Semnacher, Antione Williams, Jeff Ledford, Sally Kirbach, Lissa Sexton, Kitty Edelen, Vickie Hopkins, and Sara McGibany.

Adding a second paid position will allow the organization to maximize the skills of its grassroots volunteer base, while increasing capacity for non-income producing activities such as education for small businesses, applying for and executing grant opportunities for the betterment of Alton, and historic preservation efforts.

Please see www.DowntownAlton.com/Jobs for a full job description and instructions on how to submit an application. No phone calls, please.





Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity

