ALTON - Alton Main Street is announcing the launch of a community survey to gauge which businesses and quality of life improvements are sought after in the downtown district. The survey can be found by scanning the attached QR code or at this link: https://nationalmainstreet.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6tHY7P14VzsVqK2?Q_CHL=qr

The organization will use the data collected to revise its strategic plan and proactively target businesses and improvements that the community has requested. The ultimate goal is to reduce instances of Alton residents leaving town to make purchases or find experiences, which drains Alton’s sales tax base. Feedback from the survey will clearly demonstrate to investors and prospective businesses which products, services, entertainment, etc. are desired but can not be found locally. “This survey is very important because we are at a pivotal point in the redevelopment of Downtown Alton, so it is crucial to make sure that we focus on smart growth that meets the needs of our community,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street.



Data from the responses will be used to attract developers, fill vacant real estate, and craft a strategy to incubate start-up businesses who would benefit from Alton Main Street’s support services.



The survey also inquires which quality of life improvements are most important to your family or business, and how respondents would like to be involved with Downtown Alton's resurgence. The survey is a way for downtown business and property owners as well as citizens and visitors to have a tangible role in how the district evolves.

The survey will be available online through July 31st, and a synopsis of the results will be announced at Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange called “What’s Up Downtown” to be held at iMerge Community Center located at 200 W. 3rd Street on Tuesday, August 13th at 5:30 p.m.

Paper copies of the survey will be available at Alton Main Street’s info booth at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market on Saturday mornings.



Downtown Alton is fertile ground for small business, where the “Shop Local” movement has taken hold. For many communities similar to Alton, fostering small business growth has been the key to transitioning from a formerly manufacturing-based economy. Alton Main Street and its partners are available to help small businesses and entrepreneurs navigate any obstacles they may face. For full details of the organization’s special events, networking activities, investment opportunities, beautification projects and more, please visitwww.DowntownAlton.com orwww.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

