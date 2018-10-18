ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, to be held on Saturday, October 20th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. right on the Mississippi riverfront in the valet parking lot of Argosy Casino (#1 Piasa St. – Alton, IL 62002).

Tickets are $6.00 for adults & $3.00 for kids 10 & under, on sale now at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton. Tickets will be available at the door, but guests who have advance tickets can bypass the line and eliminate any wait time.

The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition.

There are 23 teams registered this year; judges will award $100 prizes to winners in 4 categories: INDIVIDUALS - Happy Heffer - Erin Heil, Mike Ramsey, Paul Stover, McRoberts Family, Maggi Roy, Aaron Martin / ORGANIZATIONS - U.S. Army Alton Career Center, Friends for Monica Bristow, Lewis & Clark Community College, Alton Fire Department, Trinity's Way, Parrot Heads of the Riverbend / BUSINESSES - WBGZ Radio, Fountains of Godfrey, 1st Mid-America Credit Union, Kings of Kulivance, Auto 1, Olive Oil Marketplace, Imperial Manufacturing / RESTAURANTS - The Old Bakery Beer Company, The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, Hops House at Argosy Casino Alton, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge.

Attendees will vote for their favorite recipe, and the team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the coveted silver ladle plaque and bragging rights. There will also be a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, so check out the fun themed tables while you enjoy the great chili. Live retro music will be provided by Soulshine Groove. Beverages and desserts will be available for purchase from Argosy Casino, Germania Brew Haus, Mahalo Shaved Ice and Sugar Mama’s Traditional Treats.

Alton Main Street would like to thank the following sponsors who have made this event possible:

GOLD - Simmons Hanly Conroy, WBGZ Radio, The Telegraph, Riverbender.com, AdVantage, Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, Argosy Casino and Piasa Body Art / SILVER - The Old Bakery Beer Company, Imperial Manufacturing and Mathis, Marifian & Richter, LTD. / BRONZE - 1st Mid-America Credit Union, RiverBend Growth Association, BJC Alton Memorial Hospital, Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc., Danny's Lounge, Roberts Motors Inc., and Auto One. Funds raised will support the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve and promote Downtown Alton. For more details, visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

