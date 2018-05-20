ALTON - Alton Main Street and the SNIP Alliance held the inaugural “Pup Crawl” Saturday afternoon in Downtown Alton.

People were encouraged to bring their dogs down for a pet-friendly pub crawl to enjoy the day at several bars and restaurants.

Stephanie Schrage, who volunteers with both Alton Main Street and SNIP, previously told Riverbender.com that a needs assessment survey disseminated by Alton Main Street said people would like to get information on more pet-friendly locations in Downtown Alton. These are the establishments who have opened themselves to this first-of-its-kind event in Alton:

State Street Market

Bottle and Barrel

Solera

Bubby’s and Sissy’s

Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar

Brown Bag Bistro

Germania Brew Haus

Tony’s Restaurant and Third Street Cafe

Chez Marilyn

Money raised from ticket sales will go to Alton Main Street in efforts to bring cultural and historical preservation to Alton through community outings and events such as these.

For more information visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

