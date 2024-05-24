ALTON - Alton Main Street proudly announces the incredible lineup of regional musicians that have been booked to perform at the organization’s upcoming events. Get ready for the stellar sounds of live music floating through the air in historic Downtown Alton.

Eight consecutive weeks of live bands have been scheduled for the Night Market on Broadway, which takes place every Thursday in June and July from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. Popular jam band Fleetwood & Family gets the party started on 6/6, and The Hamilton Band will perform original rock and folk tunes along with classic covers on 6/13. Hideous Gentlemen will perform their distinct brand of alt-country on 6/20, and on 6/27 alternative rockers Crystal Lady will wow the crowd with fierce female vocals on top of a hard-driving power trio influenced by psychedelic rock and 90's grunge. Appropriately named Red White and Floyd takes the stage for our 4th of July party paying tribute to Pink Floyd, and The Grand Arson performs alt-rock reminiscent of Nirvana and Foo Fighters on 7/11. Up and coming rock band Olive will spotlight indie songs written by multi-instrumentalist front man Owen Weber on 7/18, and local favorite HOOKiE which always draws a huge crowd to hear their familiar favorite jams will round out the series on 7/25. At this awesome summer series you can enjoy live music in an outdoor setting, artwork and other handmade or homegrown products, plus vintage and hip thrift items! The stage is located in the pocket park in the 600 block of Broadway next to Jacoby Arts Center, and the event also takes place inside the center as well as wrapping around the back of the building connecting to Flock Food Truck Park.

During the All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show on Sunday June 9th, The Skylark Brothers will perform on the main stage at the corner of 3rd and Belle Streets from 1:00-3:00 p.m. You will be singing along during the band’s entire set which features rock, folk, and blues covering all of the classics that you would hear on KSHE95.

Seven weekends of acoustic musical acts will grace the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market special events calendar this season. The market’s music roster kicks off on June 1st showcasing the talent of the Alton Youth Chamber Orchestra; these young performers are sure to knock your socks off! Next up is the eclectic sound of Acoustic Potluck on 6/15 which includes folk songs on hammered dulcimer and much more. Ken Christopher and Linda Mortland will delight attendees with unplugged versions of classic rock songs on 6/29, and then the music of singer songwriter Tony Caradonna will keep your toes tapping on 8/3. Shop the market while enjoying the tunes of acoustic duo Crossriver on 8/17, and the following weekend catch the sultry vocals of Steph Plant on 8/24. Rounding out the season’s live-music entertainment on 9/28 is the Diamond Duo featuring Sue Kennedy and Keith Roberson - both of these seasoned musicians have been produced in Nashville! Check out our variety of artist demonstrations and other themed activities on the rest of the market weekends through October 19th, every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Find the market at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street where you can purchase locally-grown seasonal produce, grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, hot and iced coffee, breakfast items and baked goods, in addition to hand-crafted artwork.

Article continues after sponsor message

The crown jewel musical day of the year is the Mississippi Earthtones Festival, which is an art, music and conservation festival all in one! This 18th annual event co-hosted by Alton Main Street, the Sierra Club, and Jacoby Arts Center will take place on Saturday, September 21st from Noon until 10:00 p.m. at the Alton Amphitheater. MEF attracts thousands of community members to the riverfront every 3rd Saturday in September to enjoy a fantastic line-up of live music. Festival goers will be treated to tunes from Ahna & the Couch Burners from Noon to 2:00 p.m.; powerhouse frontwoman Ahna Schoenhoff's influences dip into a wide range of genres including blues, jazz, classic rock, and reggae. Crowd favorite “one-man-ten-piece-band” Jason "Gordo" Gordon will perform from both 2:00 - 3:00 and 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. From 3:00-6:00 we are excited to add Aaron Kamm & The One Drops to the mix; hailing from St. Louis, AK1D merges flavors of Roots Reggae and Mississippi River Blues and infuses them with improv-laced jams, and soulful vocals. As is tradition, MEF’s headlining act will be Jake's Leg - the longest running Grateful Dead Tribute in the United States for 48 years and counting. While the band draws mainly on the repertoire of America's favorite psychedelic blues-rock jug band, the musicians of Jake's Leg naturally bring their own sensibilities to each part: the introspective singer-songwriter, the jazz stylings of an improvising soloist, rock-solid dance grooves and mind-bending jams are all in play at their shows. The Mississippi Earthtones Festival is truly a family friendly event with a kids zone, artisan vendors, environmental education booths, earth friendly activities, many delicious food choices, and so much more. Alton Main Street encourages you to mark your calendars now for all of the above dates, and plan to be a part of the crowd for all of the fun that’s in store.

For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

More like this: