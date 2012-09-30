BRINGING LOCAL SOUND DOWNTOWN TO ALTON’S RIVERFRONT AMPHITHEATER

(Alton, IL) – Alton Main Street and Riverbender.com will host the fourth annual BIG GIG Local Music Show at Alton’s Riverfront Amphitheater on Friday, September 28th from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Seven St. Louis / Metro East bands have been selected to perform their original music at the following times:

MAIN STAGE:

9:00 to 11:00 p.m. - Aaron Kamm & the One Drops (Reggae / Rock) from St. Louis

8:00 – Crazy Chester (Folk/Classic Rock/Country) from Wood River & Alton

7:00 – DRAMA (Surf/Punk/Rock) from Alton

6:00 – Sweet Dirt (Rock) from Alton & Godfrey

SECOND STAGE:

8:00 – Hideous Gentlemen (Folk/Bluegrass) from Granite City

7:00 – Shower Curtain Madness (Alternative) from Greenville

6:00 – Nine Rabbits Laughing (Reggae/Rock) from Lake Sherwood, MO

$10 advance tickets are on sale online until midnight today (Tuesday the 25th). The order can be placed at: www.RiverfrontAmphitheater.com/BIGGIG . Tickets may be purchased in person until midnight on Friday the 28th at the Big Muddy Pub located at 204 State St. in Alton. Admission at the gate on the day of the show will be $12. Two original songs by each band can also be heard on the website.

The headliner for the show will be local favorite Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, who were formed in Edwardsville, IL, in late 2007. The trio is comprised of vocalist/guitarist Aaron Kamm, bassist Andy Dorris, and drummer Sean Raila. The group has been aggressively touring around the St. Louis area playing many times per week, and they have been attracting an increasingly substantial following.

Crazy Chester won the ticket pre-sale contest, and will open for the One Drops. “Ever since the first BIG GIG we couldn’t wait to play the show, it’s such an amazing venue,” said Lance Griggs, “It’s unbelievable how our fans came through for us; we can’t wait to showcase our originals for so many music lovers and musicians.” They are a six-piece band made up of Lance Griggs, Cory Downer, Danny McBride, Mikey Lowenstein, Matt Steward and Frank Zarontanello. They have been together for three years, and play a variety of styles from classic rock to folk and country. Each member brings their own vibe and influences that mold their live sound. They take advantage of having a six piece band by implementing many different instruments, such as: lap steel, mandolin, dobro, harmonica, djembe and spoons. Crazy Chester pays attention to detail and creates dynamics that take the listener on a roller coaster of sounds and emotions.

DRAMA will also play the main stage; they are a new collaboration composed of three veteran Riverbend musicians that have come together recently to combine their varied styles and influences. Jerry Riggs plays guitar and sings, Mike Kassak is on bass and vocals, and drummer Darren Summers sings as well. The group practices in the locally-famous loft above the Towata Art Gallery, where a lot of fantastic music has been made over the years. DRAMA’s music can be described as punk, pop, surf, blues and rock; their subject matter includes serious life experiences as well as light-hearted parodies. “We are thankful for being part of this showcase,” said Darren Summers, ”Please support your local music scene, Drama will rock your socks off!”

Sweet Dirt will be leading off the main stage. They are a Rock band that started in the summer of 2010 & they are becoming a staple of the local scene. Comprised of John Young on vocals and guitar, Rob McDonald on guitar and keyboard, Douglas Klein on drums, and Eric Coffman on bass, their sophisticated rock sound is described by fans as raw and powerful. Passionate lyrics and vocals combined with polished musicianship create an unforgettable classic groove. Earlier this year, the band recorded an 11 track EP titled “To the Moon”.

There will be a second stage where three other talented local bands will play to the crowd at the beer tent, which will feature Hideous Gentlemen, Shower Curtain Madness and Nine Rabbits Laughing.

An after party concert featuring more live, local music will be held at the Big Muddy Pub, located at 204 State Street in Alton. Your Big Gig ticket stub will gain you free access into the official after party, which is hosted by Cobra Kai Entertainment & features the Blu Skies.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/biggigmusic or contact Sara McGibany at: sara@altonmainstreet.org or 618-463-1016.

