November 5, 2012 – Alton Main Street and the City of Alton are sponsoring a canned food drive. Donations will be accepted at Alton City Hall (101 E 3rd Street), the Donald E. Sandidge Law Enforcement Center (1700 E Broadway), Fire Station #1 (333 E 20th Street), Fire Station # 2 (3212 College Avenue), and the Alton Public Works Building (2 Emmie Kaus Ln). Please place the donations in the boxes by Thursday, November 15th, at 5:00 P.M.

The canned goods collected will be constructed into a Castle of Cans and displayed at the Christmas Tree Lighting in Lincoln-Douglas Square on November 16th. All items collected will be donated to the Salvation Army.

