Alton faced a tough East St. Louis squad and kept close, but the Flyers pulled ahead in the fourth period for a 67-58 victory at East St. Louis.

Alton was ahead at the start of the fourth period before the Flyers went on the 13-2 run.

Darius Edwards led Alton with 23 points; Bryan Hudson and Maurice Edwards each contributed 12 points. Karon Randolph led East St. Louis with 19 points.

The win puts East St. Louis atop of the Southwestern Conference with a 7-0 mark; the Flyers are 12-5 overall. Alton is 13-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Alton hosts Edwardsville on Friday night in another key conference matchup.

