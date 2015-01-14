Maurice Edwards glides in for a basket against East St. Louis.

Alton faced a tough East St. Louis squad and kept close, but the Flyers pulled ahead in the fourth period for a 67-58 victory at East St. Louis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton was ahead at the start of the fourth period before the Flyers went on the 13-2 run.

Article continues after sponsor message

Darius Edwards led Alton with 23 points; Bryan Hudson and Maurice Edwards each contributed 12 points. Karon Randolph led East St. Louis with 19 points.

The win puts East St. Louis atop of the Southwestern Conference with a 7-0 mark; the Flyers are 12-5 overall. Alton is 13-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Alton hosts Edwardsville on Friday night in another key conference matchup.

Bryan Hudson drives to the basket for Alton against East St. Louis. He had 12 points in the game.

More like this:

5 days ago - Weekend Sports Roundup: Alton Boys Soccer Notches Another Win, Kahoks, CM, Take Soccer Victories

Yesterday - Edwardsville Travels To Belleville East, Alton Hosts East Side, Collinsville Plays At Marion In Week Seven Football Fixtures

Sep 25, 2023 - Weekend Sports Round-Up: Johnson Captures Crown For Tigers, Suhre Brothers Shine; Carlinville and Greenfield Win In Football

May 11, 2023 - Edwardsville Has Consistent Performances, Wins SWC Boys Track Title, East Side Second, Alton Fourth, Collinsville Fifth

Sep 19, 2023 - Three Runners Place In Top Five, Edwardsville Wins 57th Invite Meet, Alton Boys In Top 10

 