ALTON - Alton faced a tough East St. Louis team Friday night at Public School Stadium and fell 71-28, but remains playoff eligible with a 5-4 overall record.

The Redbirds playoff fate will be announced tonight by the IHSA in announcements starting at 8 p.m.

The Redbirds finish 3-3 overall in the conference. East St. Louis improves to 7-2 overall and 6-0 in the Southwestern Conference.

Alton scored on a 62-yard touchdown toss from Andrew Jones to Terrance Walker and 29-yard throw from Jones to Ahmad Sanders in the first half.

Jones tossed 25-yard and 29-yard TD passes to Sanders in the third quarter.

East St. Louis head coach Darren Sunkett said he thought overall, his team played a good game against Alton. Alton head coach Eric Dickerson was disappointed by the overall outcome.

DeMonta Witherspoon had 255 yards rushing for the Flyers and Treven Swingler tallied 216 yards. The Flyers totaled more than 500 yards on the ground.

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH Final

ALTON 7 7 14 0 28

EAST ST. LOUIS 20 20 12 26 71

BOX SCORE

1ST Quarter

8:58 ESTL Touchdown run. Extra point is good

7:37 ALTON pass for a touchdown. Extra point is good

4:55 ESTL Touchdown run. Extra point is blocked

2ND Quarter

11:12 ESTL Pass for a touchdown. Extra point no good.

10:11 ALTON passes for a touchdown. Extra point is good

9:04 ESTL Touchdown Run. Two point attempt no good

2:32 ESTL Touchdown Run. 2 point attempt good.

3RD Quarter

8:33 ESTL Touchdown pass. 2 point attempt no good.

5:01 ESTL Touchdown Run. 2 point attempt no good

2:44 ALTON Touchdown Pass. Extra point is good.

1:46 ALTON touchdown pass. Extra point is good.

4TH Quarter

10:11 ESTL Touchdown run. Two point attempt is good

4:23 ESTL Touchdown run. Extra point no good

2:04 ESTL Touchdown run. Extra point is no good

1:34 ESTL Ran a interception back for a touchdown. Extra point no good

