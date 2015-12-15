The Theater will present two very different Romantic Comedies between January 21st and February 14th. First up is LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS, one of Neil Simon's most amusing comedies and his first big Broadway hit.

Article continues after sponsor message

Simon is a perennial favorite with audiences and taking a look back at his insightful verbiage on love and lust should tickle everyone's funny bone. The production focuses on Barney Cashman ( portrayed by Brant McCane), a forty-seven-year-old owner of a seafood restaurant who is afraid that the sexual revolution of the 1960's is passing him by. Over the space of nine months, he invites three different women to his mother's Manhattan apartment in an attempt to have an afternoon of extramarital sex. None of the affairs is consummated, however, and Barney decides ( after producing many laughs) that he'd rather have a romantic afternoon with his wife. In ALT's production, Tanya Fox, Jennifer Pratt and Shawn Chevalier aptly take on the roles of three very different women that Barney seeks out. Director Jean Heil has embraced Simon's comedic and serious levels and points out that the playwright often seems to hope to "reform" by engaging in some ridicule of our very human need to be popular and loved. Heil states, " leave it to Simon to turn his mid-life angst into a comic flirtation with adultery!" And of course, the audience ends up rooting for the ineptitude of the would-be philanderer who initially wants to cast off his description by others as "nice" - but nice turns out not to be so bad in a show often hailed as both very funny and genuinely touching.

ALT is not recommending the production for audience members under eighteen because of some use of strong language and Adult themes but the Production runs for (8) performances January 21st through 31st and should prove to be an interesting retrospective on what was considered middle-age longings 45 years ago. LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS is still a showcase for playwright Simon who is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific and performed playwrights in the world. Simon captures the heart of everyman when his characters yearn to get the most out of life before they die....and he encourages the audience to look for how we all define a " good life". Interviews with the Director Heil can be arranged by contacting (jeanheil.heil@gmail.com) or calling 618-980-6063. Tickets for the production can be obtained from the ALT Website ( altonlittletheater.org) or by calling 618-462-3205, during expanded Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am to 2pm and Thursdays 2:30 - 6:30 pm. Tickets for Adults are $17.

In February, Alton Little Theater will present just three performances of the Mid-west premier of PANACHE on Valentine's weekend ( a Bonus Fundraiser with a $14 Ticket and a little chocolate thrown in with the contemporary tale of redemption, second chances, smooth jazz, inspiring art and love between two unlikely people. Lee Cox will direct the February offering and Kevin Frakes, Lief Anderson, Valerie Sprague and Nick Trapp will join Lee in staging what she calls the most " compelling and charming love story I've come across". More information will be forthcoming about PANACHE ( particularly the inclusion of an unique co-joint Art Show produced by Gene Ursrpung and Lillian Bates). ....January is just around the corner and ALT wants audiences to know that they adding a little warmth and "sizzle" to the winter months with back-to-back Romantic Comedies. The Theater is introducing a new Ticketing system ( easy to navigate) as of January 4th but hopes that audiences will mark their calendars NOW for LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS ( January 21st - 31st) and PANACHE ( February 12th, 13th and 14th).

More like this: