ALTON - Delores Van Cartier seeks Fame and Fortune in Alton Little Theater's production of Sister Act - 8 Performances March 19th through 28th...but surprise! Deloris finds her greater joy in teaching her "sister nuns" to find their own joy through dance and song.

Musical Theater International worked with ALT to extend Royalty rights from December 2020 to March 2021. Even though only 100 people can be seated (in masks) for every performance that means that 800 lucky people get to see a great night of Musical Theater. The Board of Directors committed to produce the show despite the high cost of production and dedicates it to all those who love live theater and to the 23 Stage Performers who have "kept the faith" even during closures. NEW UV lights are in place everywhere, the Showplace is misted every day --and daily tests, temps and frequent love with vats of sanitizer are all part of the new normal. As Vaccinations are off to a good start, the cast hopes that the pure love and laughter and joy of SISTER ACT will once again be a blessing to remember and cherish in these challenging times. THEN in April - The Showplace debuts a one-woman show: Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End AND THEN the 87th Season Shows are waiting in the wings with TERMS OF ENDEARMENT in May, THE FULL MONTY in July and KONG'S NIGHT OUT in August AND THEN six Directors will pick up the reigns and go right into the SEVEN Mainstage Shows of the 88th Season, ALT has found innovating, small-cast shows which will bring great spirit and delight to ALT Audiences every 30-45 days through the Spring of 2022-when we hope we can once again (safely) have FULL Houses! Tickets and more information about ALL of ALT's productions can be found through Director Kevin Frakes ( 618-407-2447) & ALT Executive Director, Lee Cox ( 618- 462-3205). The Fabulous cast of SISTER ACT consists of : Michael Arthur, Alisa Ax, Olivia Buck, Bill Burke, Kayla Burton, Sawyer Burton, Orcinneo Gaines, Vernon Hamel, Margery Handy , Cheri Hawkins, Corrine Jones, Rachel Joost-Mahalik, John Kirkpatrick, Megan Kay Kolosieke, Pat Kulish, Shea Maples, Lexa Maxa, , ShayVonda Mayes, Amy Miller, Devin Sadler, Marvin Marcus Short, Thanh Vo, and Jazmine Young. Interviews with Margery Handy ( Deloris Van Cartier) can be arranged through ( therapylinks66@gmail.com) Lots of prayers and much hard work brings this FABULOUS Live Musical inspired by the Whoopie Goldberg film --but now even more FAB with 16 Production numbers and Music by Alan Menken. Alton Little Theater is so very lucky to have found such a "fabulous" cast who have worked together in small groups since October 2020 so they could strut their stuff now that mitigations allow for ALT to seat at 50% capacity!