Alton Little Theater's 80th Season Musical Nominated for Awards

Alton Little Theater's 80th Season opening Musical, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, garnered eleven top nominations from ARTS FOR LIFE, a St. Louis-based Arts organization promoting and recognizing outstanding theatrical productions for the past twelve years. The DROWSY CHAPERONE is currently nominated for Best Large Ensemble Production, Best Direction, Best Choreography, Best Set Design and six Acting Award Nominations for ALT performers David Boase, Shawn Neace, Kevin Frakes, Alison Neace, Jean Heil and the duo of Jeff Pruett and Eddie Hitchcock. THE DROWSY CHAPERONE was directed by ALT Emeritus director, Diana Enloe. The production represents the sixth directing nomination for Ms. Enloe and her twelfth nomination overall (for lighting, set design and choreography). Previous wins include FOREVER PLAID, INTO THE WOODS, NUNCRACKERS,SANDERS FAMILY CHRISTMAS and THE SPITFIRE GRILL. The Best Performance Award winners will be announced at the Annual Ceremony on June 8th and ALT performers will be brushing up on their foot-work for a rousing dance rendition under the direction of choreographer, Rachel Brady. For more information about the Arts for Life Nominations or for an interview with Diana Enloe, please contact the Alton Little Theater office at 462-3205.