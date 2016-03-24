ALTON - Alton Little Theater is instituting a Scholarship Program for High School Students interested in pursuing College/University tracks in the broad field of Performing Arts. Three ALT Patrons left bequests in their wills specifically for use as Scholarship money and with careful investment the monies have now grown to the point that the Board of Directors feel confident in establishing an on-going Scholarship Program for Juniors and Seniors ( with a one-year renewable option). The 2016 Summer Scholarship Program will offer three - $500 Scholarships, with the hope that other patrons may contribute and grow even more funds in 2017.

The timing of the kick off of the program coincides with ALT's commitment to expanded Youth Programming with a Summer Youth Drama Camp and bookend Youth Musicals of FAME ( July 23rd thru 31st, 2016) and ONCE UPON AMATTRESS (scheduled for the same time frame in 2017). Both BIG Summer Programs will cast at least 25 talented performers ages 14-24 - and Cast members from FAME will also have the opportunity to perform in a Cabaret on a Riverboat Cruise in mid-September.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students are asked to submit a one-page letter of Introduction and Application by June 1st, declaring their interest and experience in the Theater Arts. The Executive Officers of ALT's Board will then screen applicants and notify students of their acceptance in to the competition. All students will be asked to complete at least (20) hours of volunteer work at the Theater between June 5th and July 15th - either helping out with younger campers and;/or participating in the Performance and Technical aspects of FAME.

All students will have a chance to work with and learn from both Musical and Stage Directors over the course of five weeks - and those directors will help the Executive Committee then choose three finalists for the awards ( which will be announced at the last performance of FAME on July 31st.)

Please call 462-3205 to receive a Scholarship Introduction letter. Seven area High School Theater Departments have received sample letters of application and Audition posters for FAME ( to be held May 6th and 7th). Check out the ALT website (altonlittletheater.org). Alton Little Theater is a 501-C non-Profit organization and also the oldest continuing running Community Theater in the State of Illinois.

More like this: