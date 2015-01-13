Alton Little Theater are now open Tuesdays through Friday, 10am to 2pm. Ticket seekers can come to the Showplace at 2450 N Henry Street in Alton or call the Box office number 618-462-3205 during those hours and purchase tickets for any upcoming ALT Production. Of course, tickets can be purchased 24 hours a day through the ALT Website: www.altonlittletheater.org  The added hours allow ALT staff more opportunities to answer questions and prepare for the launch of the pre-sale of 82nd Season Tickets to begin March 1st!. Reservations for Complimentary Tickets and information about ALL show dates and times can still be found on the Reservation line (618-462-6562).

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Lights are Back on at Alton Little Theater: Support Live Community Theater this Saturday Night

Sep 11, 2023 - Alton Little Theater To Feature Collection Of Brews For Upcoming Production Of 'Beer For Breakfast'

Jul 17, 2023 - Spamalot Will Feature 22 Of Their Best Performers, Tickets Are Available

Aug 7, 2023 - What to Expect for Alton Little Theater's 90th Season

Jun 19, 2023 - Alton Little Theater To Produce Delightful Musical Spamalot In July

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.