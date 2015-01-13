Alton Little Theater will offer new and expanded box office hours Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater are now open Tuesdays through Friday, 10am to 2pm. Ticket seekers can come to the Showplace at 2450 N Henry Street in Alton or call the Box office number 618-462-3205 during those hours and purchase tickets for any upcoming ALT Production. Of course, tickets can be purchased 24 hours a day through the ALT Website: www.altonlittletheater.org The added hours allow ALT staff more opportunities to answer questions and prepare for the launch of the pre-sale of 82nd Season Tickets to begin March 1st!. Reservations for Complimentary Tickets and information about ALL show dates and times can still be found on the Reservation line (618-462-6562). Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip