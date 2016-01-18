Alton Little Theater is producing a Special Engagement run of a new play, PANACHE by Don Gordon of Los Angeles on Valentine's weekend February 12th, 13th (7:30 performance) and 14th (2pm performance).

Tickets for the quirky Romantic Comedy ( a fund-raiser for ALT) are $14 ( and include a little Chocolate gift!) and can be purchased through the ALT Website (altonlittletheater.org) or through the Box Office Line ( 618-462-3205).

Director of the Production, Lee Cox, first made contact with the author a year ago and fell in love with a script that she calls, " the most compelling new show of the 40 scripts I've been sent this year!".

Article continues after sponsor message

Indeed, Cox and the author have become virtual friends and the author has sent ALT the original License Plate prop used in the New York premier, and has been an invaluable resource for discussions about the play which is set in Brooklyn, New York and features a sweet jazz soundtrack and the use of "art" as the primary set design.

The story involves an unlikely romance between an artist, a man who has been broken by the losses in his life and his meeting with a woman who dares him to rejoin the living. Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox take on the roles of Harry Baldwin and Kathleen Trafalgar and their tempestuous relationship is hugely supported by actors portraying a local bookie (Lief Anderson), a young man who represents all the hopes of youth ( Nick Trapp) and Harry's first true love ( Valerie Sprague). Cox says that the script is "rich and touching without undue sentiment, and just entertaining....we've had such a great time exploring what love and friendship and passion mean to different generations and I love that the play throws in a little poker, a little golf and a whole lot of witty dialogue".

The two-act show will provide the perfect, somewhat unique way of honoring a weekend about love and audiences should be thrilled to have the opportunity to experience more art in the Dorothy Colonius foyer where renowned local artist, Gene Ursprung and "wearable art" designer, Lillian Bates of By Design will feature works and living mannequins like Jarris Waide will also pose.

Cox has asked some local Celebrities to fill in a small cameo role in the production and hopes that the whole experience will touch the audiences' heart and spirit and remind all of the healing power of loving someone.

More like this: