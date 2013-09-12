Alton Little Theater will produce the 2013 Vintage Voices Program/Tours each Saturday in October (5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th) with tours leaving every 12 minutes, 1pm to 3pm). This year's theme of actor/historians will focus on "Faith, Hope & Charity" and ten performers ages, 8 to 81 will share inspirational stories about former citizens of Alton - all ordinary people who did extraordinary things. Some of the characters chosen for this year's review highlight the importance that Alton played in the Underground Railroad and the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment while others just

remind us all what courage, conviction, and commitment to community looks like. The guided tours through the beautiful, historic City Cemetery follow a 3/4 -mile path and take about 50 minutes. Two additional "non-walking" tours will be offered at the ALT Showplace on Sunday, October 13th at 1pm and 3pm (with a dessert buffet for an additional $3).

Tickets for the Saturday Cemetery tours can be purchased in advance at the Alton Area Regional Convention & Visitor's Bureau and during the run of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE,(running at the ALT Showplace) September 12th through 22nd. Tickets are sold on the day of each tour at the main gate of the Cemetery, beginning at 12:30 pm. Tickets are $12 for Adults and $6 for students. Many area teachers give extra credit for attending the annual historical celebration and the troupe of performers will be bringing additional presentation to Alton Community Service League on October 8th and to Alton Schools on October 18th. This year's cast includes June Elliott ( in her

12th year of Performance), Lindy Jorges, Claudia Herndon, Jared Hennings, Kerry Miller, Michael Cox, Anna Sawyer, Natalie Ellebracht, Anna Brady, and Amy Miller. The funds raised by Vintage Voices support community outreach programs and the up-keep of the City and National Cemetery. Call the ALT office 462-3205 for Reservations to the non-walking tours on October 13th and check out the ALT Website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ for more information about ALL the EXCITING Programs and Productions happening during the 80th Anniversary Season!

