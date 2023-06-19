ALTON - The summer just got better with the great news that Alton Little Theater will produce the delightful musical Spamalot. The theater group was granted permission rights under the wire of the show beginning its 17th national (professional) tour, and Riverbend residents are in for a treat with a show that is zany, witty, super-silly, energetic, and just good old-fashioned fun.

The show is scheduled to run on the evenings of July 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, and 29, and matinees on July 23 and July 30. Twenty-two actors from across the region will don 122 costumes and dance and sing their way into our funny bones in a 2-hour and 10-minute jaunt through the Middle Ages (and eight Broadway shows - spoofs thrown in for good measure).

If you are a Monty Python fan, then, of course, you'll like the show; if you aren't familiar with the Python genre or mistakenly aren't sure you adore it, well, trust us, you will marvel at the brilliance of Eric Idle's script and score that took Broadway by storm 25 years ago and has been revived so many times in the U.S. and England due to audience demand for more. ALT is here to give it our "All for One" - the legend of King Arthur and his merry band of misfits has never taken on so many twists and turns, with 25 songs, 12 lively dances, and so many laughs guaranteed to poke a little fun at just about everyone.

This very big show runs for eight performances July 21st through 30 and a ninth show may be added if the audience demands it.

ALT's Artistic Director, Kevin Frakes, directs all the craziness with assistance from Lee Cox, Music Direction by Eddie Hitchcock (also appearing in the show), choreography by Orcennio Gaines, technical support from Brant McCance, costume procurement from GRAND BALL Costumes in Charleston, Illinois, and production support from Michele Jones, Olivia Buck, Mac Kraft, Sawyer McCance, Jamie Orban, Josh Sarver, Michael Cox, Patrick Anderson, Jake Tenberge and Lief Anderson.

The cast rallies from Missouri and Illinois from over a dozen municipalities: Hal Morgan, Todd Micali, Lorian Warford, Jared Lauritson, Alex Trepko, Shea Maples, Josh Sarver, Therese Melnykov, Mary Fox, Nancy Sullivan, Becca Peach, Mary Maloney, Megan Kolosieke, Elyse Tillman, Luke Goeckner, Eddie Hitchcock, Christopher Plotts, Dale Cripe, John Kirkpatrick, Benjamin Mazur, Kevin Dehner, and Malcom Kraft.

The cast list features ten new talents never appearing at ALT before but yearning to tap and harmonize their way into the hearts of ALT's Ticket Holders.

Tickets are just $25 for this big summer musical, with students (under 18) receiving the amazing deal of just $15 tickets (and while the humor may go over the heads of some very young audience members, the show is definitely "safe" for students ages ten and older). And of course, the summer musicals at ALT always include ice cream and some zany photo ops for everyone!

So come out to the Showplace and sing along with the very merry knights of Spamalot. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday; online 24 hours a day. Tickets can be purchased at AltonLittleTheater.org!

Bring the whole family and also bring some friends and help ALT kick off its 90th season. There will be so many reasons to return again and again (like the limited engagement of Circus Kaput just two weekends after Spamalot closes!).

