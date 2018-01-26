The Detective, stuck in his suit-of-armor helmet with a trio around - Claudia Herndon, Patrick Anderson and Kelly Hougland try to assist Brad Kincaid in getting OUT of battle gear!

ALTON - Alton Little Theater will produce the delightfully hilarious comedy "Who's in Bed With The Butler" February 9th thru 18th at the Showplace.

Tickets are selling quickly for theater lovers wanting to see a show with rave reviews AND a wine raffle from the WOW Club (William Olden Wineries)! Call 462-6562 today or go to Website at altonlittletheater.org

Josephine Sykes (Alison Beach) ready for a tour of the winery in Cheetah satin sheet with Patrick Anderson, Brad Kincaid and Kelly Hougland, willing to follow her anywhere!

 