ALTON - Alton Little Theater presents "Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming," a show that celebrates family and making joyful noise with the simple things in your life.

The Sander Family are roles models of inspiration, humor and hope and the production energizes the audience to see a golden opportunity for growth with songs created from southern gospel, hymns, country and bluegrass favorites from the end/era of World War II.

The story is set in a small country church in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is actually the third installment of the "Smoke on the Mountain" legacy shows produced at ALT in 1999 and 2006. The present production is set in 1945 and features Linda Fergurson, Brant McCance, Loftin Woodiel, Kayla Robinson, Sawyer Burton, Kelly Hougland, Cheri Hawkins, Lief Anderson, Diana Kay, Elizabeth Foley and Pat Kulish, directed by Lee Cox, who worked "tech" on the first two installments and wrote a children's Christmas show back in the 90's that was based upon a similar Sander/Walton Family.

Cox believes that "Homecoming" will be much enjoyed by ALT audiences as she honors the message of the show in these turbulent times Cox goes on to state that there is no greater celebration than affirming the people we all hold near and dear, loves lost or found, redemption and commitment.

She invites the community to come to the Showplace for eight performances December 7 - 16 to help make joyful noise and end the year and begin anew with unity and fellowship. This is ALT's gift to our community. Please join the music and the magic of the family we all know and love! Call 462-3205 for Tickets or online: www.altonlittletheater.org

ALT will host a Patron Appreciation Party on Wednesday, December 12 at 6:30 p.m. with Christmas cookies, holiday punch and a special "Meet & Greet" with the cast before the show at 7:30 p.m.

Season Ticket holders wishing to change their performance attendance to the 12th simply need to call the Reservation Line at 462-6562. Gift certificates and tickets for all the 2019 Extra EXTRA Entertainment events on now on sale at the Showplace.

