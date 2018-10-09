ALTON - Sometimes a play becomes a revolution, an idea lights the night sky, and a character becomes a part of cultural literacy. In 1963, a play called ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST ignited a national debate about mental health and treatment in state facilities - and a charming rogue of a patient did it all with reckless abandonment of the rules.

"CUCKOO" is about humanity and compassion and re-checking our notions of what makes us all "sane."

This endearing play is being staged at the Alton Little Theater Showplace October 26th - November 4th. It is compelling drama - one of the best. Sixteen actors make us remember what rattled our sensibilities and made us laugh and cry 50 years ago.

Article continues after sponsor message

You're invited to see a great play, a timeless play, a production that is worthy of memories. Call 618-462-3205 for tickets or visit us online at altonlittletheater.org. Please come and support an award-winning piece of theater at the Alton Little Theater.

The drama is directed by Kevin Frakes and features Kelly Haugland as R. P. McMurphy; also featuring Joel Simansky as Chief Bromden and Valerie Sprague as Nurse Ratched. The ensemble is bravely led by Shea Maples as " Billy" and Sawyer Burton as "Dale Harding." Residents and staff are portrayed by Pat Anderson, Tiffani Bowen, Vernon Hamel, Brad Kincaid, Amilia Lingel, Chris Lingel, Kayla Robinson, Andrew Richards, Matthew Runyan, Nick Trapp and Gary Wiser

Cheri Hawkins, Lee Cox, Brant McCance, Dennis Stevenson and Ethan Handel support in technical roles.

A great play deserves a great audience - so won't you plan on attending one of 7 performances at the Showplace? The only thing more frightening than Halloween is the real life experiences of people who have lost their will, and their voices, until now!

More like this: