ALTON - Alton Little Theater continues the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series on Sunday, February 25th at 2pm with the premier, high-energy party and dance band Griffin and the Gargoyles.

They have played to packed houses for over 20 years because their extensive playlist and freshness keep the crowds coming back for more - and hopefully their gig at the ALT Showplace will be no exception. Griffin and the Gargoyles provide the widest variety of music in the area and depending upon the crowd can play everything from Bruno Mars and Katy Perry to Frank Sinatra, Elvis, the Temptations and everything in between including tribute shows to the 80's, 90's and 2000's!

The group has been a mainstay of the St. Louis and National music scene - a little like the "Grammys" rolled into one fabulous show! The musicians and vocalists have extensive backgrounds with tribute groups like Bob Seger, Girls Night Out, Magnolia Summer, Pilot and MORE and have frequently shared the stage with the late Chuck Berry, the O'Jays and Karmin. You may have caught them at a Cardinals event or corporate shindigs - but audiences are sure to LOVE the February "love-fest" when the group brings their stage show to entertain the Riverbend audiences.

Tickets are on sale through the ALT Box office 462-3205 and thru the ALT Website and can be easily purchased while attending the next ALT Big Comedy "Who's in Bed With the Butler."

Theater Lovers attending the February 14th performance of that show will have a chance to win a gift package which includes tickets to what hopes to be the best concert in town!

Alton Little Theater chose a wide variety of regional and national acts to bring to the stage to give local residents the chance to experience some really great musical entertainment at a fraction of the costs of concerts across the river.

TICKETS ARE JUST $25! So get ready to be ENTERTAINED with a great band in the comfort of the ALT Showplace. Interviews, more photos and media seating can be arranged by calling Lee Cox or Jody Basola through the ALT Box Office 462-3205.

