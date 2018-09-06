ALTON - Alton Little Theater will produce the 17th Annual Vintage Voices Program in the historic City Cemetery at 5th and Vine on October 6th & 7th, 13th & 14th, with continuous tours from noon until 3pm.

Tickets are available at the Main gate of the Cemetery starting at 11:45 a.m. or at the Alton Visitors Center at 200 Piasa Street in Alton, Illinois. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth under 18. The 48-minute gentle guided walking tour will introduce guests to twelve historical re-enactments at selected sites throughout the beautiful grounds of one of the oldest cemeteries in the area atop the hill from the National Cemetery on Pearl Street.

This may be the last year that the oldest continuous theater in the State of Illinois produces this particular annual event and "We want to pull all the stops out" says Lee Cox (Director). Research has been centered around a theme of "The Lasting Legacy" and have chosen people to represent that left a memorable legacy of inspiration and hope. The tours also celebrate several "anniversaries" for the State of Illinois (200th), the YWCA (100th) and what would have been Alton's "Gentle Giant" (Robert Wadlow's) 100th Birthday.

Cox says that hometown pride, culture, literacy, philanthropy, and Alton's rich history are all showcased in the vignettes portrayed by some of ALT's finest actors of all ages. The tour also includes two "visiting historians" (characters) who share additional stories about the region and their early involvements in Alton's history with characters dating back to 1779 through 1986.

Area teachers are strongly encouraged to offer extra credit for attendance at Vintage Voices and tour books may be signed by any number of ALT Board members who are performing in this year's tours. An additional NON-WALKING tour will be held at the ALT Showplace on Saturday, October 13th at 10am with Brunch provided by My Just Desserts.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets for the Event are $25 and available on the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org or through the ALT Box office (618-462-3205). Just 65 seats are available for the brunch. Groups of 20 or more may arrange a tour at a specific time by contacting Lee Cox (618-531-3777)

Characters portrayed at this October tradition are Sophie Demuth, "Mother" Jones, Robert Wadlow, Robert Charles Goulding, Florence Hayner, Lucy Haskell, Dr. Gordon Moore, Edward Lovejoy, Anson B Platt., Don Alonzo Spaudling, Dorothy Colonius, and Mary White Ovington.

Actors/docents include Loretta Williams, Lee Cox, Nick Trapp, Michael Cox, Diana Kay, Nadja Kapetanovich, Brant McCance, Lief Anderson, Lorian Warford, Kerry Miller, Pat Kulish, and Gail Drillinger.

The actors and ALT's Board of Directors are also paying tribute to the community volunteers who are responsible for the inception of the program and have "stayed the course" in bringing history to life and benefiting first the YWCA and then Alton Little Theater. Vintage Voices has evolved into many other programs included in ALT's "Living History" tours, dinners at "Lincoln's Table (next up at My Just Desserts on October 24th), the "Legacy Ladies" (who perform at Assisted Living facilities and service organizations around town) and the soon-to-be-launched Godfrey Legacy trail.

"Getting involved in Vintage Voices has enriched my life in so many ways" says Cox. "I have such pride in my hometown and the people who paved the way for me to enjoy a good life here--and I'm so thrilled that perhaps I can inspire a few people to invest in our town and stick around to make it even better!"

Photo opportunities and interviews can be arranged through Cox (psychmkt@att.net) and she promises that this year will offer up entertainment, learning, and beautiful fall afternoon strolls for ALL to enjoy!

More like this:

Related Video: