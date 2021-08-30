ALTON - Alton Little Theater will host a “ mini-Gala” on Friday, September 10th at the Opening of the GREAT 88th Season with the US premiere of a Canadian charmer, GLORIA’S GUY by Joan Burrows.

The Theater originally planned to host a bigger-scale Gala to launch the Season and welcome the playwright to the debut at the Showplace. However, current COVID-19 mitigations prohibit a large indoor event with hundreds of people in a single room. Also, Canadian travel restrictions did not allow for the possibility of playwright Burrows attending in person; she can still join the festivities via FaceTime. The ALT Board of Directors will wait "with crossed fingers" for September 2022 to introduce 12 months of Entertainment at the oldest continuous Community Theater in the State of Illinois.

However, on September 10th, ALT Artistic Director Kevin Frakes and ALT President Lief Anderson will welcome patrons with Complimentary Champagne or Sparkling Cider and make a toast at 6:55 pm to the founders and sustaining Life Members of ALT and add an acknowledgment of the Corporate/ Business Sponsors and the (22) Advertisers who underwrite the beautiful new Full-Color program for the entire Season.

Lee and Kevin are just thrilled that so many new actors and audience members are becoming part of the ALT Family, and she validates that "growth and artistic achievement are the mainstays of her mission as ALT’s Executive Director."

Kevin Frakes has overseen the Theater’s facility expansions all summer and says "the best is yet to come! The Season Directors have their "wish list" of simply fabulous shows in the pipeline, and the Theater longs for our nation to be healthy and safe and allow people to freely return to Theaters with full houses!"

In the meantime, patrons are asked to wear masks, but the vast majority of people attending are fully vaccinated, and the Theater’s production team and performers go the extra mile with testing and utilizing PPP standards to ensure that they stay healthy so that the "show can go on."

Eighty-eight more seats will be on sale for Opening Night (September 10th) as the Alton Little Theater celebrates all that they love about their showplace and its "Patron Angels."

