ALTON - The Alton Little Theater Showplace closes out the 87th Season in "high style" with an outrageous comedy by Playwright Jack Neary

Although the production was delayed from its slated May opening due to the back up of shows held off during COVID peaks, the timing couldn't be MORE perfect. The playwright originally became fascinated by the idea of people struggling through the Great Depression coming out to Theaters and making the movie "King Kong" the highest grossing film of 1933; Neary pondered the need people have for laughter and entertainment, even while struggling with life; perhaps even the greater the need for some healthy escapes!

The Show is a clever mixture of real events and total imagination -- one incredible night in a New York Penthouse Suite overlooking Times Square and all of New York City -- where five men and four women take on the incredulous events that transpire when dueling Broadway Producers tried to "best" each other with the "biggest" star on the Great White Way! Yes, Before the Box Office Hit Movie -- there might have been a Play, a Broadway Play, with two scheming producers, a crazy foreign investor, a wanna-be gangster looking for some action, a desperate ex-stripper, a two-timing wife, a HERO (of course) and two young ingenues with very different agendas!

Article continues after sponsor message

Because Every Movie has a " back-story" and KONG'S NIGHT OUT takes some plausible and hysterical guesses at what would happen - what did happen (in the movie) if Kong escaped in New York City and came looking for his lady love (Fay Wray)! The antics, witty dialogue , and twists and turns never stop until one big, messy, supercilious HAPPY ENDING -- of course!!Director Gail Drillinger found the perfect cast with Tori Stukins, Lisa Hinrichs, Randy Manning, John Kirkpatrick, Cody Cole, Hal Morgan, Tiffani Bowen, Michael Arthur and Kathy Piercy; this group of talents represents one of the most experienced ensembles seen on the ALT stage and actors who eagerly waited months to take on this zany romp that delivers all the greatest elements of comedy.

The Pay-Off for everyone will happen August 20th through 29th -- eight performances, with six evening performance at 7:30 and two Sunday Matinees. KONG'S NIGHT OUT will officially end the completion of the 87th Season at the Showplace - and the Theater group is now back on track and will launch the 88th Season September 10th, with Seven Shows and three special Concert Events scheduled September 2021 through May 2022! Information about all of ALT's production plans and Tickets can be obtained by calling 618-462-3205 or online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org.

Even if people never saw (or never wanted to see a Movie about King Kong), nevertheless, they'll love the BIG shenanigans that make KONG'S NIGHT OUT the most sought after script of the last year. The Time is right for big laughs and big love! Artistic Director Kevin Frakes and ALT President Lief Anderson outdid themselves with the KONG Set , with Brant McCance and Lee Cox adding all the right "special" effects -- and a cast of actors and a Director who relish the challenge of meticulously coordinating doors, pies, romances and a very big Monkey for the audiences' delight! Nathan Bielsmith took on Costume Design, and Ethan Handel will coordinate just some of the backstage "magic". Don't miss KONG'S NIGHT OUT -- and take advantage of the last month to purchase the GREAT 88th Season Tickets at an incredulously low SALE PRICE of $80!

And yes, in compliance with Illinois' guidelines, audiences will be required to wear masks during the performance!

More like this:

Related Video: