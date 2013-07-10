Alton Little Theater: The Music Man
The young and energetic cast of Alton Little Theater's Summer Youth Showcase Musical rehearse scenes from the timeless classic, THE MUSIC MAN, playing at the ALT Showplace July 18th through 28th. Call 462-6562 for tickets or go on-line www.altonlittletheater.org.
Featured are:
Brennan Davis (Harold Hill), Olivia Bosaw (Marion Paroo), Matt Grubb (Marcellus), Sydney Shansey (Ethel), David Jeffery (Tommy) and Megan Pellock (Zaneeta)
