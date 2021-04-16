ALTON - Alton Little Theater continues the resumption of 87th Season Shows with a stunning production of Dan Gordon's adaption for the Broadway stage (pre-COVID) of the Oscar-winning movie, TERMS OF ENDEARMENT --at the Showplace on the Mainstage for (8) Performances May 14th - 23rd.

The Dramatization stars Lee Cox, Jessica McCawley, John Fitzpatrick, Michael Arthur, Samantha Maples, Patrick Anderson and Emily Schneider in the iconic roles most "endeared" in the novel by Larry McCurtry, adapted for the Motion pictures by James L. Brooks. Yes, 7 actors weave the story of one Texas family 1978-1992, particularly the turbulent connection of a strong-willed mother and daughter, portrayed at ALT by Lee Cox and Jess McCawley respectively. Challenges in life and love test the resilience of all relationships. "Aurora" (Cox) and "Emma" (McCawley) talk every day about their problems; Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma's struggles in her troubled marriage. But when they need one another most, two very different women begin to find courage and strength in each other even through adversity. This funny and touching story captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, and lovers, both old and new.

Kevin Frakes , ALT's Artistic Director, stepped in to direct the Production, when slated Director Brant McCance needed to step away for several weeks. Since Lee Cox had longed dreamed of taking on the "layered" role of Aurora Greenway, she pitched in and provided help with design, set and costumes. Cox says that the ALT role and the Cast is a " dream come true for her" ; " If the audience wants to strangle me in the beginning and then hold me in their arms for comfort at the end of the show --THEN, I've done my job!", Cox says.

Individual Tickets are available for the show (with the Showplace now seating at 60% Capacity), which will easily accommodate current Season Ticket holders. The Theater is still offering a THREE-SHOW package for just $50 which includes, TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, THE FULL MONTY, and KONG'S NIGHT OUT. Call the ALT Box office at 618-462-3205. Photographs and Interviews can be arranged through the office as well.

The artistic set was inspired by the Renoir painting that anchors the strong-willed female protagonists in the cast, and an actual story about the painter's lost love and his longing to be his former paramour's child's father allegedly inspired one of his most famous painting," The Girl With the Watering Can". Therefore, Frakes and Cox decided to create a surreal set of arts and lights to serve as the almost invisible backdrop to the very REAL acting and actors inhabiting imperfect humans who hurt and heal each other in every way.

The drama is a love story of epic proportions and reminds us that time is fleeting and only loving with our hold heart can be our undoing and/or our salvation. Audiences should love remembering the story and the promise for their own lives.

Eight Performances in May 2021 -Don't Wait -Order Your Tickets TODAY!

