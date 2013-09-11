Theater Lovers have three more weeks to purchase a Season Ticket for the 2013-2014 80th Anniversary Season for just $80 - And as an extra incentive, ALL Season Ticket Holders will be entered into a drawing for a Cash Prize of $80 AND a chance to win Season Tickets for Life!

The first winning Ticket will be drawn on the last Performance of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE on September 22nd (winner need not be present to win). Additional Tickets will be drawn during the production runs of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS, SEX, PLEASE, WE'RE 60, HALLELUJAH GIRLS, AND 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL.

Season Tickets are already a great deal with admission to TWO Musicals, THREE Comedies, and ONE of the Best Psychological Thrillers - AND NOW, Season Ticket Holders have the chance to take home a little Cash while Supporting the oldest continuously running Theater in Illinois!

With the advent of the 80th Season, ALT has moved to a twelve-month schedule of productions, with EIGHT performances of each production, Thursday - Sunday. Plan on attending the fabulous new Musical debut of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, September 12th through 22nd, which will surely convince patrons of the enjoyment factor which is guaranteed by the purchase of a Season Ticket.

Call 618-462-6562 for Reservations or go on-line to http://www.altonlittletheater.org/. Group reservations can be arranged by calling 618-462-3205.

