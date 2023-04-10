ALTON - Alton Little Theater is ending the 89th Season at the Showplace with an exclamation of comedy.

The Theater group has waited six years to produce the French Farce, DING DONG aka "My Just Desserts" and now the show will be presented in all its glamour & calamity for eight performances from May 5th through the 14th -- and yes, there will be special tributes to "moms" on the Final Sunday Matinee on May 14th!

The play was translated for American stages by Marc Camoletti and Tudor Gates and premiered at the Community Theater in Naples, Florida where it was held for over three months in 2017.

The production values, costs, and change of publishing houses during 2020-21, prevented ALT from going forward with production -- until now!

ALT's Executive Director, Lee Cox will direct the production which features two other Season Directors, two regional, very-popular actors, and two brand new talents who had "acting at ALT" on their bucket list!

Kevin Frakes, Gail Drillinger, Josh Sarver, Kathy Piercy, Darla Hooks, and Joan Marie Woods will entertain audiences with all the classic elements you would expect from a fast-moving Farce -- and a few surprises.

DING DONG is still set in Paris (the most romantic city in the world) and the cast has drawn inspiration from the success of the popular Netflix hit, EMILY IN PARIS. Indeed, the apartment across from the Eiffel Tower, the clothes, and the set deco will all help transport the imagination of audiences to invest in this romp through romance and intriguing alliances! Even when things go awry for three couples, the comedy abounds and of course, sends the audience into the fervent hope that true love will prevail! And of course, it does!

Tickets for the production are $20 and it is recommended for PG-13 audiences (with just a little sexy naughtiness so like the French!).

The May production is simply the PERFECT time to purchase season tickets for the big 90th season at the showplace (for 40% Savings). And since the play calls for using the subtitle " My Just Desserts", well, ALT will be awarding gift certificates from Alton's very own famous restaurant aptly named My Just Desserts!

Kevin Frakes, ALT's Artistic Director, has built a gorgeous set for the rom-com and Lee has been shopping for the show's needed touches for the past three years. So Lee and Kevin invite everyone to come to be part of the best experience of live theater at the ALT Showplace.

Call 618-462-3205 for tickets or go online: altonlittletheater.org.

